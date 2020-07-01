Conifer Health Announces Executive Appointments

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), has announced changes to its leadership team to help accelerate the company’s mission to provide the foundation for better health for its clients. Conifer will welcome two new members to senior leadership, Arvind Ramakrishnan as chief operating officer and Matthew Bayley, M.D., as chief commercial operations officer. Additionally, current executive David Dawson has been named vice president sales and marketing.

“Our goal at Conifer is to be the industry leader in delivering revenue cycle management and related services for our clients, so that they can ultimately deliver better patient experience and financial performance,” said Joe Eazor, president and CEO. “By filling these crucial roles with accomplished leaders, we are better able to prioritize the needs of our clients and focus on supporting their success.”

As chief operating officer, Ramakrishnan will drive operational excellence and outstanding performance across all Conifer’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) operations. With more than 15 years in senior leadership operations roles, Ramakrishnan brings extensive experience and capabilities to Conifer. He most recently served as the COO of Ciox Health, and he previously held senior executive roles at R1 RCM Inc., IRI and Aon Hewitt.

In Bayley’s role as chief commercial operations officer, he will focus on raising the bar for client experience, as well as delivering analytics and initiatives to continually improve performance. A physician by training, he will also drive the growth and advancement of Conifer’s Value-Based Care business. Bayley has proven success with RCM leadership in client service and performance improvement as a former partner at McKinsey & Co. He joins Conifer from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Additionally, current executive David Dawson will assume the role of vice president sales and marketing, effective immediately. Formerly vice president and chief client officer, Dawson will use his keen understanding of the market and significant RCM client experience to lead Conifer’s growth efforts. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in closing key deals with existing and new clients, and he will now focus exclusively on growth initiatives through sales and marketing.

“This is a significant time in Conifer’s evolution,” said Eazor. “With these additions to our executive leadership team, I am confident that we will successfully deliver the best client experience and value in the industry.”

Ramakrishnan and Bayley officially assumed their roles in late June. To learn more about the company and its leadership team, visit www.coniferhealth.com.

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help clients in more than 135 local regions nationwide succeed at the business of healthcare. The company offers a combination of people, processes and technology to enable providers to transition from volume to value-based care, enhance the consumer and patient experience, and improve quality, cost and access to healthcare. Annually, Conifer Health manages nearly 24 million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and nearly $20 billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides population health management analytics and services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Christine Connelly

469-803-3000

Conifer.Communication@ConiferHealth.com