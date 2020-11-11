BusinessWire

Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMSI--Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.


Company:

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5800 Corporate Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237

 

Main Telephone:

+1 412-837-5300

 

Website:

https://www.smithmicro.com/

 

Ticker:

(NASDAQ: SMSI)

 

Type of Organization: 

Public
IRPR

 

Industry:

Software

 

Key Executives:

 

 

Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.
CFO: Timothy Huffmyer
VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Charles Messman
+1 949-362-2306
cmessman@smithmicro.com

 

 

Financial Reporting

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Jennifer Ganoe
+1 412-837-5331
jganoe@smithmicro.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Paula Yurkovich
+1 412-837-5393
pyurkovich@smithmicro.com

 

 

Social Media

 

Twitter:

@smithmicro

Cashtag:

$SMSI

 

