Company Profile for Patient Safety Movement Foundation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PLAN4ZERO--Vision: ZERO preventable patient deaths by 2030.
Mission: Focusing to eliminate preventable harm and death in healthcare across the world by creating a sense of urgency and unifying humanity.
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working to connect the dots in a number of ways to save lives: by collaborating and breaking down information silos that exist between hospitals, medical technology companies, the government, and other stakeholders; by promoting the sharing of data that can identify at-risk patients before they’re in danger; and by providing specific, actionable solutions that healthcare professionals can implement today so we can reach our goal together.
Company:
Patient Safety Movement Foundation
Headquarters Address:
15776 Laguna Canyon Road
Irvine, CA 92618
Main Telephone:
9492977582
Type of Organization:
Non-profit
Industry:
Health
Key Executives:
Chairman: Michael A.E. Ramsay
CEO: David B. Mayer
Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
Ariana Longley
Phone:
9492977582
Email: