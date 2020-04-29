Company Profile for Fiserv, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#banking--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Company: Fiserv, Inc. Headquarters Address: 255 Fiserv Drive Brookfield, WI 53045 Main Telephone: 678-375-4039 Website: www.fiserv.com Ticker/ISIN: FISV(NASDAQ)/US3377381088 Type of Organization: Public Industry: Technology Key Executives: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: Jeffery Yabuki President, Chief Operating Officer: Frank Bisignano Public Relations Contact: Ann Cave Phone: 678-375-4039 Email: ann.cave@Fiserv.com Investor Relations Contact: Peter Poillon Phone: 212-266-3565 Email: peter.poillon@fiserv.com Corporate Communications Contact: Britt Zarling Phone: 414-378-4040 Email: britt.zarling@fiserv.com