CommScope Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against SOLiD

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, filed patent infringement lawsuits against SOLiD, a manufacturer of distributed antenna systems (DAS) based in South Korea. Two actions were filed, one in the Northern District of Texas and another in the United Kingdom.

The complaints assert multiple patents relating to CommScope’s digital DAS innovations against SOLiD’s Genesis DAS product.

“CommScope has invested heavily in innovation in the field of digital distributed antenna systems to benefit its customers and reinforce its position as a global leader in wireless and wireline network infrastructure,” said Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks. “We must vigorously protect these valuable assets, and this action against SOLiD is a necessary step to prevent unauthorized infringement.”

CommScope successfully litigated several of these same patents against Dali Wireless through trial in the Northern District of Texas and was recently awarded an injunction and treble damages based on a finding that Dali had willfully infringed CommScope’s digital DAS patents.

The U.S. action and complaint against SOLiD can be found at CommScope Technologies LLC v. SOLiD, Inc. et al. Case No. 3:20-cv-01285 (N.D. Texas, May 18, 2020). The CommScope patents asserted in the U.S. include U.S. Patent Nos. 7,639,982; 8,326,218; 8,577,286; and 9,332,402. The U.K. action number is HP-2020-000017. The patents asserted so far in the U.K. are EP (UK) 2290850B1 and EP (UK) 1570626B1. CommScope seeks, in addition to other remedies, a permanent injunction against SOLiD to prevent future infringements in the UK.

