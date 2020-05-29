Cohu to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

BusinessWire

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format and presentation scheduled for 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT.


Presentation materials will be made concurrently available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.


Cohu, Inc.
Jeffrey D. Jones - Investor Relations
858-848-8106

