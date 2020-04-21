Cohu Provides Additional Information Regarding 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to COVID-19 Precautions

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of the company’s stockholders, employees, Board of Directors and surrounding communities, Cohu’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual-only format instead of as an in-person meeting. In light of this change, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, as previously scheduled. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, holders of our common stock at the close of business on March 17, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. In order to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, stockholders will be required to register in advance at http://viewproxy.com/cohu/2020/. Registration will close at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Monday, May 4, 2020. Stockholders will be able to log into the meeting platform on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by visiting http://viewproxy.com/cohu/2020/vm and providing the log-on information obtained during the registration process. Once you are admitted as a stockholder to the Annual Meeting, you may vote and ask questions by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

Cohu. Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones - Investor Relations

858-848-8106