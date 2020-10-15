Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Wins $50M in Maritime Electronic Warfare Contract Awards

LANSDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LockheedMartin--Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, has been awarded a contract valued at $50 million from Lockheed Martin to provide Antenna Array Panel Assemblies to the US Navy’s Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2, which will improve the AN/SLQ-32 passive electronic support capability.

“We are honored to continue working with Lockheed Martin and the United States Navy to support our warfighters,” said Mike Kahn, Chief Executive Officer, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “With the ever-changing electronic warfare landscape, threat detection is becoming increasingly challenging. The SEWIP Block 2 System addresses this task head-on and provides vital assistance and capabilities to protect our fleet.”

The SEWIP program upgrades existing out-of-production AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare systems. Block 2 is an evolutionary succession of improvement phases the United States Navy is pursuing for its shipboard electronic warfare system, which will incrementally add new defensive technologies and functional capabilities such as improved electronic support receivers and combat system interfaces. These capabilities will allow the Navy to know if the electronic sensors of potential adversaries are tracking the ship. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., manages the contracting activity for the SEWIP Block 2 procurement.

Combining products that empower electronic attack and defense with technology and know-how, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions enable customers to fully exploit the electromagnetic spectrum. Utilizing nearly 50 years of experience, CAES manufactures a wide variety of antennas and antenna subsystems for Electronic Attack and Electronic Sensing applications. For more information on the company’s antennas as well as electronic warfare offerings, please visit www.cobhamaes.com/EW.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies aerospace, defense, commercial and industrial markets with critical solutions across land, sea, air and space, with high reliability RF and microwave microelectronics, antenna apertures, and motion control systems. www.cobhamaes.com

