Clue Technologies Adopts OneSpin’s Coverage-Driven Assertion-Based Verification Solution for Use in Intelligent Avionic Computing Systems

Early deployment of unique verification solution will assure strict DO-254 safety certification is achieved

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpin® Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, announced that Clue Technologies has adopted OneSpin’s advanced coverage-driven assertion-based verification solution to enable implementation of critical safety flows that will allow Clue Technologies to sell their safety-certified intelligent computing systems to aircraft manufacturers.

Clue’s intelligent computing systems will be used in avionics to deliver high-performance video processing, high density storage, and multipoint hub for intensive data concentration.

Aircraft electronic systems are becoming increasingly automated leading to more rigorous safety measures to avoid catastrophe and loss of lives. Individual components must meet strict DO-254 (Design Assurance Guidance for Airborne Electronic Hardware) safety requirements. More productive and effective methods for reaching DO-254 are needed to keep up with the increasing demand for avionics computation technology that aids in more efficient aviation automation.

“Many of our customers are leading the innovation that has or will have a critical impact on how electronics operate and the safety of those devices,” said Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin President and CEO. “Clue’s adoption of our unique verification solution based on formal technology will give them confidence that their designs function as intended and are safe to be used in today’s aircraft.”

Clue will use the OneSpin 360 DV-Verify coverage-driven assertion-based verification to augment its verification environment and enable the discovery of bugs that have eluded the company’s simulation-only flow. OneSpin’s DV-Verify will be used early on in the verification flow to achieve convergence earlier and reach DO-254 certification. One of the many capabilities of OneSpin’s DV-Verify is its Quantify App that will allow for the precise measure of verification progress that will lead to faster sign-off and greater confidence of zero bug escapes, which is essential to meeting DO-254 certification.

“At Clue, our ultimate goal is to help produce safer and more efficient aircraft and provide the highest quality computing systems to make that happen,” said Ignacio Fernández Montes, CEO at Clue Technologies. “To meet that goal, we must continually meet the highest safety standard in avionics. We are excited to have partnered with OneSpin on this endeavor. Their technology will allow us to exhaustively verify our state-of-the-art designs beyond what simulation alone can provide.”

About OneSpin 360 DV-Verify

360 DV-Verify ensures that complete verification of the design can take place to assure the design behaves as intended and does not do anything it isn’t supposed to do.

DV-Verify may be utilized in multiple stages of the design verification flow.

OneSpin 360 DV-Verify is the only coverage-driven assertion-based verification system available today that comes complete with a full app library for multiple use models.

DV-Verify allows the following: Agile Design Exploration: early validation of design operations without writing stimulus for quick design iterations Metric-Driven Assertion-Based Verification (ABV): comprehensive assertion-based verification with unique observation coverage Quantify Fault Observation Coverage: effective measure of verification progress and coverage improvement Block Integration Validation: scalable integration verification and functional analysis using automated flows



About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

