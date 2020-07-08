Cloud talent solutions firm appoints first Chief Customer Officer

Former Salesforce CCO joins Tenth Revolution Group leadership team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenth Revolution Group has announced the appointment of Dalijit Bamford as its new Chief Customer Officer.

In the newly created role, Bamford will focus on fostering client relationships and enriching the customer experience across Tenth Revolution Group, whose portfolio includes tech staffing firm Frank Recruitment Group, cloud talent creator Revolent Group, and AWS consultancy Rebura.

Prior to her appointment with Tenth Revolution Group, Bamford was Chief Customer Officer, UK at Salesforce, where she focused on building out a new engagement model for today’s C–Suite. Bamford is extremely well-versed in helping organizations connect and engage with their customers, having worked in the technology sector for almost 20 years.

As Chief Customer Officer, Bamford will work from the firm's London office, focusing on developing the customer journey to ensure every client enjoys the highest levels of success, and that customer experience is consistently outstanding across the business.

“With businesses across the globe needing diverse talent to implement and scale their cloud solutions, Tenth Revolution Group is perfectly positioned to address this demand,” Bamford said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know our customers so that we can be true, valued partners, and help them meet and overcome their challenges.

“The opportunity for both Tenth Revolution Group and our customers is huge—it’s a great time to be the leading tech talent engine for businesses, and I can’t wait to get started on this exciting journey.”

Bamford is also an experienced speaker and an ally for equality in the industry, spending time mentoring talent from diverse backgrounds. She previously acted as a Judge for the Women in IT Awards, appeared on the panel at Harper’s Bazaar’s Inaugural Women at Work Summit, and was named among the Most Influential Women in UK Tech in both 2019 and 2020.

“Dal's time at Salesforce, alongside her near-two decade long career in tech, will make her a hugely valuable asset to the business as we strive to create the best possible customer experiences at this time of enormous opportunity," said Tenth Revolution Group’s Chairman and CEO James Lloyd-Townshend.

About Tenth Revolution Group:

Tenth Revolution Group is the global leader in cloud talent solutions, uniquely equipped to deliver digital transformation through people. We're dedicated to providing our clients with the most sought after cloud talent in the world. Through our portfolio of niche staffing and talent creation brands, we not only source but also create the resource that businesses need to take advantage of all cloud tech has to offer.

For more information, visit tenthrevolution.com.

Media Enquiries:

Josie Middleton

T: +44 (0)191 338 7553

E: j.middleton@frankgroup.com

W: www.tenthrevolution.com