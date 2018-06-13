Cloud Apps VC Firm Closes New Fund

SAN FRANCISCO – Venture capital firm Cloud Apps Capital Partners announced the close of its oversubscribed second fund.

The new fund had a target of $75 million and is now oversubscribed at $87 million, with more than 90 percent of the capital coming from university endowments, large foundations and other institutional investors. Cloud Apps Capital Partners now manages $140 million across its first and second funds.

The firm’s portfolio includes late stage venture companies Zuora, ServiceMax, HootSuite, and CrowdStrike, in addition to Propel, an emerging category leader.