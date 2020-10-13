ClientPay Offers Enhanced Payment Security Features to Reduce Risk and Improve Compliance for Professional Services Firms

Request Payment Method and Multi-Factor Authentication are among the new features which can lower PCI scope and strengthen client confidence.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClientPay (clientpay.com), an award-wining digital payment acceptance solution for legal and professional services firms, has announced enhanced security features designed to help firms operate more securely, with reduced liability and lower PCI scope. These features include a Request Payment Method solution and Multi-Factor Authentication.

ClientPay has received significant recognition for its ease of use, enabling professional services firms to get paid faster and more simply while presenting a streamlined, professional experience for the firms’ clients. With ClientPay, firms have the technology they need to ensure they can meet the most rigorous PCI-SSC Data Security Standards. These enhanced security features give firms even more tools to ensure they are keeping their clients and firm safe while eliminating PCI scope. Not having these features means more compliance red tape, more risk of a breach event, and compromised client trust.

“ClientPay’s customers place an extremely high value on security for their clients,” says Vince Arnoldi, who leads ClientPay’s development team. “We developed ClientPay to make our customers’ lives easier. Strengthening security features is a really important way to do that, especially with more and more firms working remotely. Now firms using ClientPay can offer even greater assurance to their clients, sending the message that security is priority number one.”

Using ClientPay has long been a secure option for processing credit card and eCheck payments, and the enhanced features further raise the bar. By utilizing the new Request Payment Method feature, firms are now able to send secure forms to their clients directly, dramatically reducing their PCI risk. This breakthrough effectively allows firms using ClientPay to continue processing credit card and eCheck payments at a high volume without ever seeing sensitive card data. Firms can also deploy Multi-Factor Authentication, which requires ClientPay users and the firms’ clients to use multiple pieces of evidence to prove their identity. Multi-Factor Authentication mitigates the risk of stolen passwords with layered security points, keeping cardholder and transaction data even more secure.

