Circle Medical Expands Covid-19 Testing in San Francisco

Both PCR and antibody testing available to individuals and employers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Medical, a tech-driven primary care practice based in San Francisco, expanded its Covid-19 testing and is able to handle 2,500 tests per week. Both PCR testing for current infection and antibody testing are available.

“Increased testing capacity will be key to maintaining the Bay Area’s low infection rates,” said Dr. Tom Ronay, Medical Director at Circle Medical. “We want to be leaders not only in making testing available, but in educating the public about what these tests can and can’t determine.”

In particular, Dr. Ronay cautioned that a positive antibody test requires further interpretation and counseling, and is not yet the “immunity passport” people have been hoping for.

The two-part testing process begins with a video appointment with a physician or other provider during which a detailed history of symptoms and potential exposure is obtained. During the video appointment, the provider performs any necessary triaging of symptoms, answers questions, and places the order for testing, as appropriate.

The patient can then self-book a 5-minute sample collection appointment at Circle Medical’s location on 1st and Folsom. By conducting the initial screening over video, the time the patient spends in the medical facility is minimized, with patient safety the priority.

Circle Medical has also been working with a number of Bay Area employers to design screening programs for their employees.

About Circle Medical

Circle Medical is a rapidly growing full-stack primary care practice that builds technology to make quality, delightful primary care accessible at scale. Circle Medical is affiliated with UCSF and backed by Y Combinator, A.Capital and Collaborative Fund. The practice is in network with all PPO and most HMO insurance plans without charging membership or additional fees, and sees patients nationally via telemedicine, and in person in its San Francisco clinics. New patients can book online at http://circlemedical.com/

