Chromebook Black Friday Deals (2020): Early ASUS, Acer, Google, Samsung & More Sales Ranked by Deal Tomato

Save on a wide range of non-touch & touchscreen Chromebook deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the top Acer, Google, Samsung, ASUS (Chromebook Flip) & more discounts


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Chromebook deals are underway. Review the best deals on standard & 2-in-1 ASUS, Acer, Google and Samsung Chromebooks. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Chromebook Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy more active discounts right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Google Pixelbook Go is a lightweight Chromebook designed by Google. You have an option for specs when you get this Chromebook. You can get it with an M3, i5, or i7 configuration all at different price points. You can also choose between 8GB and 16GB of RAM. The Google Pixelbook Go has an impressive battery that will give you up to 12 hours of battery life with light usage. Other noteworthy Chromebook brands include Acer, ASUS, and Samsung.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


