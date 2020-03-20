Chris Ragland Named YGC Corporate Venture Studio Partner, Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DiscoverLaunchGrow--Chris Ragland, former Noble Capital Partner and Chief Operating Officer, has joined YGC to focus on scaling emerging tech solutions built by the YGC corporate venture studio in collaboration with their enterprise partners.

Ragland joins Henry Liu and Gavin Gillas at YGC as the Chief Financial Officer to move enterprise-grade software products into full production and streamline technological adoption for Fortune 500 partners. Current YGC ventures include emerging technologies that solve problems for some of the largest companies in oil & gas and transportation.

At Noble Capital (Fortune 5000 and Austin Fast 50), Ragland oversaw the launch of multiple private lending platforms that facilitated over $1B in private lending, including the first fully-integrated origination, underwriting, lending, servicing, and REO disposition platform. He also oversaw several pivotal business acquisitions and expansions. With his leadership, Noble Capital expanded from managing $4M in capital in 2011 to nearly $250M in 2020. In 2019 Ragland was the recipient of the coveted Private Lender Member of the Year Award, presented by the American Association of Private Lenders.

Ragland holds a BA in Entrepreneurship and MBA in Global Entrepreneurship from St. Edward’s University, where he now serves on the Board of Trustees. For over 20 years, he has built a broad base of experience with startups and international corporations, coaching enterprise clients such as Adobe, BMW, Bosch, and American Express. In 2019 and 2020 Ragland was named a finalist in the Austin Under 40 Awards in the Financial and Insurance Services category.

About YGC

YGC partners with enterprise leaders to accelerate innovation by building industrial-grade software applications that solve complex data challenges. YGC is a corporate venture studio based in Austin, Texas.

