Chorus.ai Named Top 100 Best Global Software Company by G2

Chorus also recognized as a Top 50 Fastest Growing product and Top 50 Best Software Product for Sales by G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Chorus.ai, the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth sales teams, today announced inclusion in three of G2’s Best Software Awards lists, including Top 100 for Best Global Software Companies, Top 50 for Fastest Growing Products and Top 50 for Best Software Products for Sales. This is Chorus.ai’s second year being recognized on one of G2’s Best Software lists.

"Before joining Chorus.ai as CEO, I was a customer. I knew this was a company that was years ahead of others in the industry regarding the actual needs of the sales profession. Landing spots on three lists from G2 is an honor, and it demonstrates Chorus.ai's ability to harness the voice of the customer as one of the most powerful ways of doing business today," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. "Chorus is a platform built for a remote world, and that's particularly important now as we're all facing our own unprecedented business challenges, We'll keep providing the necessary tools for the new workplace today and in the future.”

With more than 57,844 software companies on G2, Chorus.ai’s recognition on the lists was earned through the endorsements of its users. G2 created the lists based on data from more than 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020. The reviews — each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy — spanned 77,381 software products. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including scores for Satisfaction and Market Presence.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

Reviews of Chorus.ai from vetted users include:

“An incredibly powerful platform to coach & lead your clients and teams,” from a sales leader

“Literally my favorite coaching and enablement tool,” from a sales operations leader

“Has saved me several times to close deals,” from an account executive

“It makes managing my pipeline so easy,” from an account executive

"Chorus was essential in my on-boarding experience,” from a client experience specialist

"Invaluable tool for capturing and analyzing prospect and client meetings,” from a solutions engineer

“A commitment to Chorus.ai’s customers has always been a priority, and our 2019 launches like Deal Hub, Analytics, Cold Call Central and more were delivered to make the sales process more relevant, personalized and beneficial than ever before. We won't slow down in 2020 and are already building more best-in-class solutions for sales managers and professionals today,” said Natalie Severino, VP, Marketing at Chorus.ai. “We know the world has changed so much this year, but these wins signal that what we’re doing is important, and it’s working. The success of sales professionals is a leading indicator of a company’s health, and we’re here to ensure they have the tools they need to thrive.”

For more information on why Chorus.ai has won awards from G2, TrustRadius, Excellence in Customer Service by Business Intelligence Group, a Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and more, visit Chorus.ai.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

Jake Doll

BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai

chorus@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext 119