Chipotle to Take Orders on Facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — Chipotle, which offers fast-casual Mexican food at over 2,600 locations, is introducing a series of enhancements to its mobile ordering capabilities including Pepper, its Concierge Bot on Facebook Messenger.

Beginning June 22, customers can order food from Chipotle on Messenger by visiting FACEBOOK.COM/CHIPOTLE or the Chipotle page on the Facebook app and selecting the “Message Us” option. Pepper will ask for the customer’s location to find the closest Chipotle restaurant. Next, the customer will be guided through the ordering experience, which mirrors the in-restaurant process, allowing guests to completely customize meals with light, standard or extra ingredient quantities and sides. Customers also have the option to use natural language to simply describe their order to Pepper.

Finally, a payment option can be selected, and new customers can create an account or checkout as a guest, while existing customers can login to their Chipotle Rewards (US-only) account to access saved payment info and redeem rewards. Orders will be created for mobile pickup or delivery, which are customized via the brand’s Digital Kitchens, dedicated ingredient stations operated by special teams in nearly all Chipotle locations. =

“We’re always working to enhance and optimize our digital capabilities and provide guests with a seamless ordering experience,” said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer, Chipotle. “It is critical that we meet customers where they are spending time online and give guests ordering options that best fit their needs.”

Chipotle will now allow group ordering on its website for families, co-workers and friends.

Chipotle also said it is introducing its app to the Great North in Canada. Now guests in Canada can order their favorite Chipotle meals via CHIPOTLE.CA or the Chipotle app, as well as through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Shares in Chipotle are up 23% this year and over 92% in the past three months. The stock now trades at over $1,000 per share.