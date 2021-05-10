Chipotle to Offer $15 Average Hourly Wage

Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the nation’s largest casual food chains, announced it is increasing pay that will give workers a $15 average hourly wage by the end of June. In addition to benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business.

The wage increases for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will result in hourly crew member starting wages ranging from $11–$18 per hour.

Chipotle has also introduced a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for Apprentices or General Managers.

To accommodate its peak season and staff the estimated 200 restaurants it plans to open this year, Chipotle is looking to hire 20,000 new team members across the U.S.

“Chipotle is committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we hope to attract even more talent by showcasing the potential income that can be achieved in a few short years,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer at Chipotle. “We’re looking for people who are authentic, passionate and want to help cultivate a better world through real food and real personal development.”

Virtual Career Fair on Discord

To support its ongoing hiring efforts, Chipotle will become the first brand to launch a virtual career fair on Discord, the popular community platform, on May 13 from 10am to 1pm PT. Chipotle’s Discord server will feature recruitment content and live sessions with Chipotle employees highlighting its benefits, career paths, cooking demos, and more. Career fair participants will have the opportunity to chat with real Chipotle employees and gain valuable insight into what it’s like to work in a Chipotle restaurant.

Chipotle offers workers a 401(k) plan helps employees save money for retirement. The plan includes a company match of 100% on the first 3% of the compensation an employee contributes and 50% on the next 2%. The match is available after one year of service and 1,000 hours worked.

All employees also get free food when working at Chipotle.