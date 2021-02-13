News

Chipotle Testing Carside Pickup in San Jose

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the nation’s leading Mexican fast-casual chain, announced it is testing Chipotle Carside at 29 restaurants in California. For the first time, fans can get Chipotle food delivered right to their parked cars using the Chipotle app. Carside pickup is available at 28 restaurants in the San Jose area and one in Fountain Valley, CA.

When ordering from participating restaurants, guests can select “Carside Pickup” in the checkout section of the Chipotle app.

After the order is confirmed, the following instructions will be displayed:

  1. Head to the restaurant
  2. Park in a spot as close as possible to the restaurant
  3. Open the Chipotle app and tap the “I’m Here” button
  4. A Chipotle team member will bring your order to the car

Guests will also be able to select their vehicle type and color in the app, including typing in their car’s make.

“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer. “Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pick up experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.”

Chipotle announced in its recent earnings report that 49% of all sales were digital orders. The chain has over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom.

