Chipotle Adds Lifestyle Bowls, Stock Surges

NEWPORT BEACH — Casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill has launched a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls that cater to New Year’s Resolutions. The new bowls can only be ordered online or via the Chipotle app.

The lineup includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl, all exclusively available through the mobile app and on the Chipotle website for in-restaurant pickup or delivery. These diet-driven menu offerings are helping those who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens.

Shares in Chipotle have soared this week on the news along with positive analyst recommendations. The stock is trading at over $500 today.

One expert showing support for the Chipotle launch is Whole30 co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban, who founded the Whole30 diet plan. “We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point. It’s not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines.”

“Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “We’ve watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals.”

Here are the ingredients that make up Chipotle’s new Lifestyle Bowls below.