Chili Piper Spices Things Up With $33 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Chili Piper, which offers a platform for meeting automation, has raised a $33 million funding Series B round led by Tiger Global with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners and Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture capital fund. This brings the company’s total financing to $54 million, mostly raised within the last nine months.

“We’re excited to partner with Tiger Global, one of the most successful and prolific software investors in the world,” said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO, and co-founder of Chili Piper. “With hundreds of customers and tens of thousands of reps using Chili Piper adding spice to their calendering efforts daily, we thought, why not raise $33 million to ensure we up our Scoville game?”

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development and address the increasing needs of customers across sales, marketing, and customer success.

“Tiger has returned $90 for every $1 invested at its inception 20 years ago and we thought that was off the Scoville scale. When we met Nicolas and Alina, we realized with some extra capital, we could help the company reach ghost pepper status sooner rather than later. We’re thrilled to back Chili Piper,” said John Curtius, Head of Private Investments at Tiger Global.

TJ Nahigian, Managing Partner at Base10 Partners, added, “We originally invested in Chili Piper because we knew customers needed ways to add fire to how they connected with inbound leads. We’ve been absolutely blown away with the progress over the past year, 2020 has been a step-change for this company as business went remote!”

“We’re proud to have so many customers scheduling meetings and optimizing their calendars with Chili Piper’s Instant Booker. We know some people can’t handle how hot our platform is, but believe me, once you use software as pungent as this, you’ll never go back,” said Alina Vandenberghe, CPO, and Co-founder of Chili Piper.

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper has 101 employees in 84 cities in 22 countries.