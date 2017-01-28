Chevron Reports $415 Net Income in 4th Quarter

SAN RAMON – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading oil companies, reported earnings of $415 million ($0.22 per share – diluted) for fourth quarter 2016, compared with a loss of $588 million ($0.31 per share – diluted) in the 2015 fourth quarter. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the 2016 quarter by $26 million, compared with an increase of $46 million a year earlier.

The company reported a loss for all of 2016 of $497 million ($0.27 per share – diluted) compared with earnings of $4.6 billion ($2.45 per share – diluted) in 2015. Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2016 were $30 billion, up from $28 billion in the year-ago period.

“Our 2016 earnings reflect the low oil and gas prices we saw during the year,” said Chairman and CEO John Watson. “We responded aggressively to those conditions, cutting capital and operating expenses by $14 billion. We are well positioned to improve earnings and be cash flow balanced in 2017 through continued tight spending and cost control and additional revenue from expected production growth. That confidence enabled us to increase the 2016 annual dividend payout for the 29th consecutive year.”

“We were able to reach noteworthy milestones in 2016 on major capital projects,” Watson added. “We achieved first gas and cargo shipments at our Gorgon Project in Australia, first gas at our Chuandongbei Project in China, and increased production from our Permian Basin shale and tight oil properties. In addition, we announced the final investment decision on the Future Growth and Wellhead Pressure Management Project at the company’s 50 percentowned affiliate, Tengizchevroil, in Kazakhstan.”

Watson commented that the company added approximately 900 million barrels of net oilequivalent proved reserves in 2016. These additions equate to approximately 95 percent of net oil-equivalent production for the year. The largest additions were from the Future Growth Project at Tengizchevroil, the Permian Basin in the United States and the Wheatstone Project in Australia.