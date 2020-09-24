BusinessWire

Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Mobilitie Supercharge the Fan Experience with 5G Upgrade

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G and next-generation wireless technology to the fans and visitors of Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. With seating for more than 20,000, Spectrum Center has hosted a number of major sporting and entertainment events since opening in 2005, including NCAA basketball tournaments, the NBA All Star Game and the 2012 Democratic National Convention.


“Mobilitie has been a great long-term technology partner for Spectrum Center,” said Ronnie Bryant, Chief Information Officer with the Charlotte Hornets. “They continue to invest heavily in future-proofing our wireless infrastructure to support new technologies, including 5G, which will ultimately provide a more robust fan experience.”

Mobilitie has a proven track record of designing and deploying state-of the-art wireless technologies at major arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues nationwide. This massive network upgrade will enable 5G connectivity for multiple carriers and increase mobile coverage and capacity throughout the arena, while creating a foundation for enhanced fan engagement.

“Our deep understanding of large complex wireless environments enables our team to develop innovative solutions that solve today’s connectivity challenges and address the future technology needs of our clients,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions of Mobilitie. “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Spectrum Center and thrilled to deliver a truly cutting-edge 5G network.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.


