Charles Thayne Capital Acquires World Archives

Investment to support growth opportunities using World Archives’ unique and valuable content set

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CharlesThayne--Charles Thayne Capital, a growth-oriented private investment firm partnering with market-leading technology and tech-enabled companies, has acquired World Archives. World Archives is the operator of NewspaperArchive.com, the leading off-copyright database of digitized historical newspaper content. The company was one of the first entrants in digital historical records 25 years ago and is today an emerging brand in genealogy, providing access to unique data sources and out-of-print historical records to thousands of consumers and institutions across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Charles Thayne Capital partnered with former Ancestry.com executives Kendall Hulet and Brandon Camp, who will serve as CEO and CMO, respectively. “Kendall and Brandon bring decades of collective experience in the industry and are a logical strategic fit as we advance the company into its next phase of growth,” said Brian Gornick, Managing Partner at Charles Thayne Capital. “The unique and rich set of records and content collection that World Archives has built over decades provides the perfect springboard of discovery for everyone, from family history researchers to historical news enthusiasts,” added Mr. Hulet.

Matt Marsh, Managing Partner at Charles Thayne Capital, noted, “we have a profound passion for working with strong leaders and growth-stage companies who seek to evolve markets. World Archives and the team embody the essence of that vision.”

Metric Point Capital acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

About World Archives

World Archives, operator of NewspaperArchive.com, is one of the largest archives of off-copyright historic newspapers available in the world with close to 300 million pages of content. With over 15,000 newspaper titles from 47 countries, NewspaperArchive.com boasts a rich data set estimated to be 98% unique when compared to other leading brands. NewspaperArchive.com enables consumers, institutions, and libraries alike to investigate historical records and trace family history. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, World Archives has thousands of consumer and institutional subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit www.NewspaperArchive.com or follow @newspaper_arch on Twitter.

About Charles Thayne Capital

Charles Thayne Capital is a leading growth-oriented investment firm focused on market-leading technology and technology-enabled companies. Charles Thayne Capital provides minority and majority investment capital to companies that are at a significant inflection point in their growth journey. The firm’s investment strategy is rooted in a leadership first approach that leverages data science to make more informed decisions. For more information, please visit www.CharlesThayne.com.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”) is a capital advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, growth equity, energy, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit, and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.

