Charles River Laboratories Adds George Llado to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #boardofdirectors--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the appointment of George Llado, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Llado’s extensive experience leading information technology (IT) organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry will enhance the technological expertise of Charles River’s Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, he will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee.

“George Llado’s IT leadership roles with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will benefit Charles River’s Board as we continue to transform our digital enterprise. Mr. Llado’s unique view from the client perspective and his technological expertise will be invaluable as we endeavor to move our digital strategy forward and enhance our clients’ experience with real-time connectivity and virtual interface. We also look forward to leveraging his strategic counsel and insights as we continue to invest in our IT platforms to drive greater operating efficiency, access to information, and reinforce our cybersecurity efforts,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River. “George is a dynamic thought-leader in the technology field, and we are pleased to welcome his innovative perspectives and industry knowledge to Charles River’s Board.”

Mr. Llado has more than 30 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, he is currently responsible for leading its Global Information Technology organization by developing and implementing innovative technology and enabling data-driven insights across Alexion’s Research & Development, Commercial, Manufacturing Operations, and Supply Chain functions. Prior to joining Alexion in 2015, Mr. Llado was employed by Merck & Co., Inc. for 25 years in IT positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information Technology and business-line CIO, for which he led the planning and development of IT solutions for Merck’s Manufacturing division. He also held roles as Merck’s Vice President, Corporate Information Technology and business-line CIO for its Global Commercial Organization and various corporate functions. Mr. Llado led the merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations. He is a Board member of the National Center for Women & Information Technology and Temple University’s Fox School of Business IT Advisory Board.

“I am pleased to join Charles River’s Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with the outstanding team at Charles River,” said Mr. Llado. “I am excited to bring my background in technology to help enhance the Company’s digital strategy and contribute to the future success and growth of this recognized global leader in early-stage drug research.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward looking statements include statements in this press release regarding the specific contributions of members of Charles River's Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 11, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed on August 5, 2020, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this news release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Spencer

Corporate Vice President,

Investor Relations

781.222.6455

todd.spencer@crl.com



Media Contact:

Amy Cianciaruso

Corporate Vice President,

Public Relations

781.222.6168

amy.cianciaruso@crl.com