Chargeback Expert Domenic Cirone Joins Midigator to Simplify Payment Disputes

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midigator®, the leading chargeback and dispute technology company, today announced that Domenic Cirone is joining the team as Senior Vice President of Acquirer Solutions. Because of his diverse background and advanced skill set, Cirone is considered the industry’s best authority on chargebacks and disputes. He is regularly called upon to share his expertise with card brands, industry associations, and fintech developers.



With nearly 30 years of chargeback experience spanning both the issuing and acquiring perspectives, Cirone excels at creating innovative chargeback management technologies. Prior to joining Midigator, Cirone was the Vice President of Chargeback Processing for EVO Payments International. One of Cirone’s most noteworthy achievements during his 17-year tenure was developing, certifying, and implementing the company’s internal chargeback management technology. This achievement, along with Cirone’s enthusiasm, insights, and integrity, is what appealed most to Midigator’s executive team.

Dom's exceptional reputation makes him a perfect fit with Midigator’s culture,” said Corey Baggett, CEO of Midigator. “He personifies all seven of our core values, and I can't wait to see what he will be able to accomplish as part of our team.”

Midigator’s technology was originally built to serve merchants. But as Midigator’s growing partner portfolio has come to trust and depend on the platform to help their merchants manage risk, it’s become obvious that the company is capable of serving a wider audience.

Recently several processors and acquirers have approached us, asking Midigator to build a dispute management platform that would serve them directly,” said Mark Standfield, President of Midigator. “I knew there was no one better than Dom to lead us in this new project. I’ve known him for years. He’s one of the most knowledgeable, yet humble and helpful, people I’ve ever worked with. I’m confident he’ll be an invaluable asset to Midigator.”

As Midigator expands to serve processors and acquirers, Cirone will play an integral role in the technology’s development.

Joining the Midigator team was a natural career progression,” said Cirone. “I enjoy finding new ways to simplify the processes that have challenged our industry for so long. As a part of Midigator, I’ll have the opportunity to make a big impact on a large scale. I look forward to contributing to the company’s already robust technology and joining in their vision to remove complexities for the entire payment ecosystem.”

About Midigator: Midigator believes the challenges of running a business should be delivering great products or services, not managing payment risk. That’s why the company became the first to use technology to prevent, fight, and analyze chargebacks, providing an efficient and effective alternative to labor-intensive, manual processes. Midigator’s technology removes the complexity of payment disputes so businesses can get back to business. Features like real-time reporting, labor-saving automation, and in-depth analytics benefit businesses of all sizes in all industries. To learn more, visit Midigator.com.


