Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Updated Fireside Chat Time at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, announced today a change to its fireside chat time at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020, to be held March 10–12, 2020.

The fireside chat will now be held on March 12, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A simultaneous live audio webcast will also be available. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available afterward via the Company's website at www.changehealthcare.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

