Chambes USA Names Meta-e Discovery Among Top eDiscovery Litigation Support Providers in 2020 Guide

CEO and co-founder Paul H. McVoy Ranked in Band 2 Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meta-e Discovery LLC, a leading eDiscovery services firm, has once again been recognized by Chambers and Partners as one of the top eDiscovery litigation support providers in the United States in the 2020 Chambers Litigation Support Guide.

Meta-e was ranked alongside industry giants as Ernst & Young and KPMG and is one of only 18 eDiscovery litigation support providers recognized and ranked by the prestigious guide. In this year’s edition, the Chambers Litigation Support Guide notes that Meta-e is “roundly praised by the market for their technical strength.” A client says: "They are fantastic. There are so many choices, yet I continue to go with them," with another saying: "They help us make sure we are putting the process in the correct way, and ensure that when it gets to the back end, it is organized in a logical and coherent way."

Meta-e CEO and founder Paul H. McVoy is ranked in Band 2-Nationwide, one of only eight e-Discovery professionals ranked in the country. The Guide notes that Mr. McVoy receives much praise for his expertise in the sector, with one client calling him "a wealth of knowledge," while another says: "When I have a question, I can either look it up or I can just email Paul and get a response quickly."

Mr. McVoy has managed domestic and international eDiscovery projects for both plaintiffs and defendants for almost 20 years. He is an active member of The Sedona Conference® and is editor of the Sedona Glossary, a frequently cited paper that is widely used to define eDiscovery terms. He has directed preservation, collection, and review in high-profile merger investigations. He has also been an influential consultant on many high-profile cases, including Target Data Breach, BP Oil Spill and the Flint Water Contamination case.

Based in New York and Connecticut, Meta-e Discovery has handled eDiscovery for a variety of litigation matters ranging from the largest class actions and complex litigation to individual commercial disputes. It is widely known for offering scalable eDiscovery technology and litigation support to clients of all sizes, from pre-case planning and budgeting to document review and depositions.

Paul McVoy

info@metaediscovery.com