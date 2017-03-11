Chairish Brings In $8 Million in New Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Chairish, Inc., which operates a furniture website, has raised a new round of $8 million in funding, led by Altos Ventures with support from return investors OATV and Azure Capital Partners.

Chairish, Inc. is the parent company of Chairish, the leading curated, online marketplace for vintage furniture, art and decor and DECASO, The Decorative Arts Society, the new online home for the world’s top modernism, antique and art dealers. The new capital will allow both brands to invest in regional expansion, brand awareness and product innovation. The company is also launching a new augmented reality (AR) feature in their iPhone and iPad apps which lets buyers easily visualize Chairish and DECASO items in their home.

Chairish is the largest marketplace focused on furniture, art and decor and has demonstrated consistent growth since launching in 2013. Chairish is making it easy and fun for design lovers to buy and sell. Initially focused on individuals and the sharing economy, Chairish is now increasingly popular with professional sellers, including consignment shops, antique dealers, interior designers and even furniture showrooms.

Launched in late 2016, DECASO is the new luxury online platform created in collaboration with a carefully vetted group of the world’s most discerning dealers. DECASO is invite-only for dealers and offers the world’s best designers and collectors an exceptional place to discover the finest modernist and antique furniture, decorative objects and art. Since DECASO does not charge a commission and shoppers are encouraged to communicate directly with the dealer, pricing can often be favorable when compared to other online companies.

“The online market for furniture, decor and art is in the early stage of a long term growth trend as this huge industry migrates online. With both Chairish and DECASO, we are helping buyers connect directly with sellers in new and exciting ways. We expect the market to grow moving forward as new technologies like augmented reality help people become more comfortable buying online. With this new funding, our team will be able to quickly solve key challenges for our customers and designers, while simultaneously expanding the overall online market,” said co-founder Gregg Brockway. In conjunction with the new funding, Brockway has assumed the role of CEO for both the Chairish and DECASO brands, leading an experienced team of seasoned ecommerce and design executives from Hotwire, Expedia, Levi Strauss, TripIt and others.