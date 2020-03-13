CEO Magazine Names Jack Welch Management Institute the #2 Online MBA Program in North America

JWMI also ranked in the top 15 of global online MBA programs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) once again ranked highly at #2 among North American online MBA programs by CEO Magazine. The magazine also recognized JWMI as #11 among 77 other global online MBA programs – representing the largest field to date. This is the eighth year the program has ranked on the CEO Magazine Global Online MBA Programs list.

“We are honored JWMI continues to receive high recognition from CEO Magazine for our online MBA program,” said Dean Sippel, CEO of JWMI. “Our students – most of whom are working adults – receive practical business tools and leadership training through our program that they can apply immediately on the job and propel their careers. We will continue to honor the legacy of the late Jack Welch by remaining committed to his mission to provide the best education and opportunities to our students that will transform their lives.”

CEO Magazine’s prestigious list includes separate rankings for traditional MBA, Executive MBA and Global Online MBA programs – using fact-based criteria – to help students choose the best school that fits their professional and academic needs. By looking at more than 303 business schools and gathering information on their programs – including accreditation, quality of faculty, price, professional development, international diversity and exposure, class size, faculty-to-student ratio, work experience, gender parity, and delivery methods – CEO Magazine identifies quality schools that yield a strong return on investment.

JWMI caters to working professionals looking to transform and accelerate their careers. JWMI currently enrolls a diverse population of more than 2,000 students, representing 47 U.S. states and 68 countries, and has a growing alumni network of approximately 1,900. Named one of the Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2020 by the Princeton Review, JWMI offers an online MBA program that is specifically designed to drive business insights that can be applied immediately, helping students become better leaders while advancing their careers.

To learn more about the Jack Welch Management Institute, visit http://www.jwmi.com or follow @JackWelchMBA on Twitter.

ABOUT THE JACK WELCH MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE

The core mission of the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University is to transform the lives of students by providing them with the tools they need to become better leaders, build great teams, and help their organizations win. For more information, please visit http://www.jwmi.com.

ABOUT STRAYER UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104 (267-284-5000, www.msche.org). The Commission is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. For more information, visit www.strayer.edu.

