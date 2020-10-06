centrexIT and Biocom Launch New IT Platform to Streamline Business Operations for California Life Science Companies

IT Deal Desk eliminates the hassle of vetting and securing new technology providers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--centrexIT, an information technology (IT) services provider helping businesses thrive through technology, and Biocom, California’s leading life science member association, today announced the launch of IT Deal Desk. The latest platform provides Biocom members with exclusive access to an extensive, vetted partner network and simplifies the task of negotiating and securing agreements on members’ behalf.

“ centrexIT has decades of collective experience operating IT strategy in the life science industry. Currently, roughly 40% of our clients work in the space, so we understand what it takes to support regulated businesses,” says Dylan Natter, CEO of centrexIT. “ Our company has been part of the Biocom network since 2014, and now we are thrilled to collaborate with them on an expansive technology offering that will support accelerated growth in the life science space. IT Deal Desk was meticulously designed with IT and procurement teams in mind. Together, centrexIT and Biocom have curated a top-quality network of suppliers and purchasers, providing Biocom members with a streamlined framework to acquire the services they need in order to succeed.”

Ranging from internet and voice to cloud providers, technology is a critical aspect of all business communications. Yet, when small and midsized businesses (SMB) need a new type of technology or service, they rarely have the resources or bandwidth to properly vet the various options available. Moreover, due to their size, SMBs often don’t have the ability to negotiate bigger, cost-effective deals that would allow them to enter a contract at a lower level.

IT Deal Desk is a serverless, cloud-based IT service designed to eliminate the hassle of vetting new technology providers, collecting proposals and negotiating deals. From startups to publicly traded companies, the platform works on behalf of Biocom’s 1,300 member companies, using collective buying power to negotiate cost-effective rates from a robust network of over 300 premium internet, voice, cloud, IT and cybersecurity partners. Rather than aimlessly selecting providers one at a time, IT Deal Desk allocates requests to a vetted group of premier partners who run a complete company analysis, obtain proposals and register deals on a member’s behalf.

Key features of IT Deal Desk include:

Streamlined collection and comparison of partner proposals

User friendly interface

Cost-efficient, professional contract negotiations

Attractive customer rebates

Responsive customer support

“ As the leading advocate for California’s life science sector, Biocom is committed to providing our members with the tools necessary to accelerate life science success,” says Rick Fultz, senior vice president and chief business officer of Biocom. “ For 20 years, centrexIT has led the way in supporting life science, which is why we were confident they were the right partner to create this incredible solution for our industry. IT Deal Desk, powered by centrexIT and Biocom, allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology to all Biocom members and ultimately improve their operations and make them more successful.”

Availability

IT Deal Desk is available now. Biocom members can access the platform by visiting www.ITDealDesk.com or going through the centrexIT and Biocom websites.

About centrexIT

centrexIT helps small to medium-sized businesses focus on their success by providing a value-driven and transparent IT experience. With a wide range of available services, such as Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS) management and consulting, centrexIT incorporates best-in-class solutions to establish stable, scalable, and secure technology environments. Since its founding in 2002, commitment to consistently providing excellent customer service and quality has defined centrexIT as the leading managed IT services provider in Southern California. To view centrexIT’s service and product offerings, or to join the centrexIT team, visit www.centrexIT.com.

About Biocom

Biocom is the largest, most experienced leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,300 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs, and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BIOCOMCA).

