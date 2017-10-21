CEMEX Provides Concrete for New Chase Center

Mexican building company CEMEX announced it is supplying the building blocks for the new Chase Center in San Francisco, the future home of the 2017 NBA world champion Golden State Warriors. CEMEX expects to provide over 76,000 cubic meters (approximately 100,000 cubic yards) of ready mix concrete for the new sports and entertainment complex set to open by the 2019 NBA season.

The Warriors currently play home games at Oracle Center in Oakland.

CEMEX crews already have begun pouring concrete at the new arena site near downtown San Francisco for the structure’s pillars. In addition to the pillars, CEMEX will also provide other products used for the foundation of the 18,000-seat arena and a nearby office building.

“CEMEX is committed to helping keep up with the growth in California, and we are delivering high-quality products and superior customer experience,” said Ignacio Madridejos, CEMEX USA President. “We are proud to provide the critical concrete that will create the new, premier home for fans in the Bay Area to enjoy sports and entertainment.”

In recent years, CEMEX has been a part of the changing skyline seen across northern California. Back in 2015, CEMEX supplied ready mix concrete for the construction of the Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento. CEMEX also supplied concrete for the four-building complex, Lumina, in downtown San Francisco in 2016. Lumina won a CEMEX Building Award in the residential housing category last year.