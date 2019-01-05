Carl’s Jr. Launching Plant-Based Burger

The fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. is launching a plant-based burger with Beyond Meat in 1,100 stores. Called The Beyond Famous Star, which combines the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger patty with the restaurant’s Famous Star burger.

The 100& plant-based, quarter-pound patty is cooked top-to-bottom on an open flame in Carl’s Jr.’s unique char broiler, packing its flavor right into the burger.

“We know people are looking for options – in fact, roughly one-third1 of consumers identify as flexitarians – and we’re thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to bring more delicious, irresistible flavors to our menu,” said Jason Marker, CEO, CKE Restaurants. “The new Beyond Famous Star is a true industry game changer, and we’re proud to add it to our roster of innovative offerings and build on the legacy of mouthwatering flavors.”

Retail data from one supermarket chain this summer found that more than 90% of customers who purchased The Beyond Burger also purchased animal-based protein. This behavior shows Beyond Meat’s appeal among meat eaters who want to continue to eat the things they love, while incorporating more plant-based options. Working to serve that consumer need, Carl’s Jr. is proud to be the largest restaurant chain to date in the United States to offer The Beyond Burger on-menu.

The Beyond Famous Star features The Beyond Burger patty topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, special sauce and mayonnaise on a seeded bun. The Beyond Burger patty is free of GMOs, gluten and soy, and has lower saturated fat than regular beef, but still delivers tons of flame-broiled flavor and 20g of protein.

“I have long looked forward to the day when my kids can go to a major fast-food chain and order The Beyond Burger. I am grateful to say that day has arrived,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO. “At our core, Beyond Meat is about enabling consumers to Eat What You LoveTM, and there is no better example than being able to enjoy a delicious Carl’s Jr. burger, while receiving the added health and sustainability benefits of the plant-based Beyond Burger. It is with innovative and forward-looking partners, like Carl’s Jr., that we are building a brighter and more sustainable future.”

The new Beyond Famous Star is available at participating Carl’s Jr. restaurants starting at only $6.29. Fans looking to Go Beyond can order The Beyond Burger patty on any Carl’s Jr. sandwich for $2 extra.