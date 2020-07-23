BusinessWire

Carlos Mazure, EVP of Soitec and Chairman of the SOI Industry Consortium, Joins Silvaco Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Carlos Mazure, EVP of Soitec and Chairman of the SOI Industry Consortium, Joins Silvaco Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that Carlos Mazure has joined the company's board of directors.


"I am very excited to welcome Carlos Mazure to our board," said Iliya Pesic, Executive Chairman of the Board. “He has an extremely impressive track record of bringing innovation to the semiconductor market and orchestrating the integration of industries along the value chain. Carlos's experience will be a tremendous asset to Silvaco as we continue to grow our business.”

Dr. Carlos Mazure is Chairman and Executive Director of the SOI Industry Consortium and Executive Vice President of Soitec. Prior to joining Soitec, he worked at Infineon Technologies AG and at Motorola Semiconductors. He brings an in-depth understanding of the semiconductor industry from business to technology.

“Silvaco’s impressive portfolio of EDA software and proven design IP enables the success of global semiconductor businesses from the atomic level to electronic systems. It is a very innovative company. I am excited to join Silvaco’s board and contribute to its strategic direction and growth," said Carlos Mazure.

“I have known Carlos for several years and appreciate his keen mind and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities for semiconductor businesses. In joining our board, I look forward to our close collaboration on Silvaco’s strategic planning,” said Babak Taheri, CEO.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.


Contacts

Farhad Hayat
press@silvaco.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Veeam Software Names OffsiteDataSync Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year 2019 for North America

Posted on Author Business Wire

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OffsiteDataSync, a J2 Global business providing cloud services including Infrastructure (IaaS), Disaster Recovery (DRaaS) and Backup (BaaS), proudly announces it’s been selected as the 2019 Veeam Cloud & Service Pr…
BusinessWire

Keysight Technologies, Integrated Device Technologies Collaborate on Component Characterization of 5G mmWave Beamforming Integrated Circuits

Posted on Author Business Wire

Keysight’s 5G solutions enable beamformer provider to accelerate performance validation of designs for 5G NR base stations
SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps ente…
BusinessWire

LifeYield Fortifies AdvisorPeak With Industry-First Tax-Smart Asset Location and Smart-Household Rebalancing

Posted on Author Business Wire

Innovative integration equips AdvisorPeak users with dynamic asset location and unique rebalancing capabilities that improve and quantify investor and advisor outcomes
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A historic bull market and changing tech landscape are dri…