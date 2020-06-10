BusinessWire

Canopy Releases New Updates and Features Across Its Product Suite

New features and tools enable more cost and times savings for accountants

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, today announced a significant number of new updates, tools, and features to ensure industry professionals can provide the best service to their clients. These updates come on the heels of Canopy’s website, mobile app and logo rebrand, new user interface within its application suite, and a new help center.

“One of the great benefits of cloud-based software is that we're able to frequently and seamlessly deliver new features and updates to our clients,” said Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy. “We will continue to develop and release cutting edge solutions designed to enhance our virtual accounting practice management platform, increase industry professionals’ productivity, and streamline client communication.”

New features and updates include:

  • Time Tracking
    • New timer updates separate time from billing and adds the ability to enter new time entries with no start or end time. Additionally, all saved time entries will be visible on the new My Timers dashboard, making it easier to track time spent on each case.
  • Task Templates Enhancements
    • New pre-set task templates are now available to improve workflow and are easily modifiable depending on the individual firm’s needs.
  • Calendar Events
    • Coming soon, calendar events will be visible in each client’s contact profile, making it easier to quickly see any appointments scheduled.
  • Tax Resolution - Notices
    • For Canopy’s Tax Resolution software users, Notices will be easier to find, navigate, and create under the global add icon and the tasks dashboard. Available in the coming weeks, users will be able to add merge fields to important documents, like the client’s name or address, adding increased organization and saving time.

About Canopy

Canopy provides cloud-based practice management and tax resolution software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and brings all the different tools a practitioner needs under one roof. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.


