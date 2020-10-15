Canadian Real Estate Association Selects Verint to Improve Experiences Across Digital Channels

Organization Gains Comprehensive Insights to Drive Digital Strategy and Improve Member Journeys While Managing Record Increases in Website Traffic

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), one of Canada’s largest single-industry trade associations, has selected Verint’s Experience Management solutions to gain comprehensive insights into the member experience across its digital properties*.

CREA’s membership includes more than 130,000 REALTORS®, working through 90 real estate boards and associations across Canada. The association supports its members through advocacy, economic analysis, technology products and mobile apps including REALTOR.ca, WEBForms® and DDF®.

A long-time Verint customer, CREA wanted to expand its listening program to gain deeper insights to support improved digital experiences. CREA is using Verint solutions to enable its consumer insights team to understand, predict and improve digital experiences and continually prioritize improvements with the greatest business impact. CREA is also able to capture, analyze and act on member feedback to improve loyalty and deliver better experiences.

CREA recently encountered a record increase in site traffic and having a high-performing website was critical to providing the superior customer experience its members were accustomed to. “Having the right solutions in place to scale our digital properties to serve our membership is critical to our success,” says Patrick Pichette, Vice-President, CREA. “Being able to act on real-time feedback and use the insights to drive our digital strategies supports our mission to provide our members with responsive and innovative technology to assist them in their real estate endeavors.”

*CREA invested in Verint solutions in January of 2020.

