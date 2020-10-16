Calyxt Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering

ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) (the “Company”), a plant-based technology company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $4.00 per share, in a registered direct offering. Cellectis S.A., the Company’s majority shareholder, subscribed to purchase 1,250,000 shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be $15 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to advance its current product development pipeline, to continue to advance its TALEN® technology and its intellectual property portfolio, and to support the execution of its streamlined business model.

The shares of common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233231) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on September 27, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the completion of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on our current expectations, objectives and intentions and premised on current assumptions. Actual results could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to those discussed under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

