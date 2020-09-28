Calix to Post Third Quarter 2020 Stockholder Letter With Results on October 20th

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its third quarter 2020 stockholder letter on the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ on Tuesday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The release of the third quarter 2020 stockholder letter will be announced over newswire with a link to the stockholder letter available on the investor relations section of calix.com.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Wednesday, October 21st at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID# 13710735 or participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The conference call and webcast will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

408-474-0080

Tom.Dinges@Calix.com