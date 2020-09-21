Cadre Launches “Cadre Cash,” a Cash Savings Account with a 3% Reward, One of the Highest Rewards in the Nation

Investors on Cadre’s real estate investment platform can earn an annualized 3% reward on their cash

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadre, a next generation technology-driven real estate investment platform, today announced the launch of Cadre Cash, a cash savings account with an annualized reward of 3%,1 a reward that is 4.0x higher than leading banks and 60x the national average.2

Qualified individuals who invest in Cadre’s real estate offerings on September 21, 2020 or later will earn an annualized reward of 3% on their Cadre Cash savings deposits (up to the amount invested in their real estate portfolio) for an initial period of 12 months. Cadre Cash savings account balances are eligible to be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to an amount of $750,000 through its partner banks.3

“ In a volatile economic climate marked by low growth and low yield, investors are looking for safety, liquidity, high growth, and high yield,” said Ryan Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Cadre. “ With the introduction of Cadre Cash, we will uniquely offer all of these benefits to those individuals participating in the Cadre Cash program. Cadre is already a leading platform with more than $3 billion of institutional-quality commercial real estate investments around the country, and with the Cadre Cash rewards program, even more investors will be provided access to a carefully curated real estate portfolio and one of the highest cash rewards in the nation. This is all part of our mission to provide more individual investors with greater access to financial products that drive their futures forward.”

Cadre’s mission is to provide more individuals with access to institutional-grade real estate – a traditionally inaccessible, opaque, and illiquid asset class. Cadre combines its institutional experience with differentiated technology capabilities to empower investors with a greater degree of transparency, low fees, and the potential for liquidity through its groundbreaking secondary market. Since inception, Cadre has closed more than $3 billion in real estate transactions across 16 markets and delivered more than 18% annualized returns to investors on four complete property sales, resulting in the return of more than $130 million of capital to Cadre investors to date.

About Cadre

Cadre is a next generation technology-driven real estate investment platform that provides qualified individuals and institutions access to fully vetted commercial real estate opportunities. Cadre has also built a groundbreaking secondary market for commercial real estate enabling investors to have the potential to seek liquidity. Cadre combines its institutional experience with differentiated technology to empower investors through direct access, low fees, and greater transparency. For more information, please visit cadre.com.

Cadre Cash LLC offers Cadre Cash which facilitates the opening and managing of Cadre Cash Accounts. Neither Cadre Cash LLC nor Cadre is a bank. Banking services provided by Evolve Bank & Trust (“Bank”), Member FDIC.

1 The “Reward” refers to monthly payments from Cadre equal to a 3% annualized return based on funds held in the Cadre Cash Account up to the amount invested in eligible Cadre real estate products for a promotional 12-month period associated with your account. The Reward is not bank interest, is not an annual percentage rate and is solely an obligation of Cadre Cash LLC (not a bank). Rewards is a promotion and can be discontinued, restricted or modified at any time. Click here to learn more.

2 National APY and Leading Bank APY based, respectively, on FDIC and Bankrate.com reports, see here for more detail.

3 Banking services are provided by Synapse’s bank partners, Member FDIC. Funds deposited into a Cadre Cash account are eligible for up to $750,000 of FDIC insurance provided by our partner banks through the Multi-Bank Program. See terms of service for details. For more information on FDIC insurance please visit www.FDIC.gov. Deposits held in partner banks are not protected by SIPC.

David Meadvin

cadre@laurelstrategies.com

(202) 776-7776