Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan and John Wall to Present at Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):


WHO:
Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Mr. Tan and Mr. Wall will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference on August 13, 2020.

WHEN:
The talk will be available live by webcast at 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 25, 2020.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and health. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

