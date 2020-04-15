Cadence to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CDNS #EDA--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held only in a virtual format on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of Cadence’s stockholders and employees, Cadence will change the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting to virtual only. Individuals will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

To attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/293076150. Online access to the meeting will begin at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Cadence’s proxy statement and annual report are available on the Investor Relations page at www.cadence.com/go/ir.

Attending the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting as a Registered Stockholder

Registered holders of Cadence common stock as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 (i.e., in possession of an actual stock certificate or shares held in book entry and the name of the stockholder appears in the stockholder register kept by Cadence’s transfer agent, Computershare Limited) can attend the 2020 Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/293076150 by entering the 15-digit control number on the previously sent proxy card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials and the meeting password CDNS2020. Once admitted to the 2020 Annual Meeting by following these instructions, registered holders of Cadence common stock may ask questions and vote during the meeting.

Attending the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Stockholder

Beneficial holders of Cadence common stock as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 (i.e., shares held in “street name” in a brokerage account or through a broker, bank or other nominee) can attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in one of two ways:

As a “guest” in listen-only mode (by clicking on the “I am a Guest” button after entering the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/293076150 and providing the information requested on the following screen). “Guests” in listen-only mode will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting.

By registering with Computershare in advance of the meeting if the beneficial stockholder wishes to vote or ask questions during the meeting. To register, the beneficial stockholder must obtain a legal proxy from the broker, bank or other holder of record reflecting the Cadence common stock held as of March 2, 2020 and submit an image of the legal proxy, with the beneficial stockholder’s name and email address, to Computershare. Requests for registration must be sent to legalproxy@computershare.com labeled as “Legal Proxy,” and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2020. The beneficial stockholder will then receive a control number by email from Computershare. At the time of the 2020 Annual Meeting, the beneficial stockholder can attend the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/293076150 and enter its control number and the meeting password CDNS2020.

Voting Shares

If Cadence stockholders have not already voted their shares in advance, they will be able to vote their shares electronically during the 2020 Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the meeting center site. Beneficial stockholders can vote during the 2020 Annual Meeting only through advance registration for obtaining control numbers from Computershare per the instructions above.

Whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, Cadence urges its stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting.

