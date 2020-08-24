BusinessWire

Cadence Announces Availability of UltraLink D2D PHY IP on TSMC N7, N6 and N5 Processes

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cadence Announces Availability of UltraLink D2D PHY IP on TSMC N7, N6 and N5 Processes

NRZ-based die-to-die connectivity IP addressing cost-effective, multi-chip applications supports organic substrate packaging

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the availability of its silicon-proven Cadence® UltraLink D2D PHY IP on the TSMC N7 process. Test silicon on the TSMC N7 process with full silicon characterization data is now available, an important milestone for very high-speed, advanced IP. Extensive silicon validation is necessary to guarantee design margins, performance across all process corners, bit-error rate (BER), insertion loss and maximum transmission speed. For the N6 process, re-characterized silicon data is available. Cadence is ready to engage with customers now with its UltraLink D2D PHY IP on the TSMC N7 and N6 processes. Cadence also recently taped out its UltraLink D2D IP on the TSMC N5 process and is now working with early adopter customers ahead of anticipated test silicon availability later this year.


System advances in accelerated computing platforms such as CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs, heterogeneous systems on chip (SoCs) for AI acceleration and high-speed networking/interconnects have all pushed chip integration to unprecedented levels. This requires more complex designs, larger die sizes and rapid adoption of the most advanced geometries. In order to manage the economics of advanced silicon and the ever-increasing monolithic die size, die-to-die connectivity has become increasingly important as multi-die designs using advanced packaging have become quite common.

“We’re pleased to see the result of our latest collaboration with Cadence in delivering Cadence’s D2D PHY IP across several TSMC advanced processes,” said Suk Lee, senior director of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “This joint effort combining Cadence’s leading-edge SerDes IP and TSMC’s advanced process technologies helps our customers unleash their silicon innovations for emerging cloud computing, AI, 5G and hyperscale data center applications.”

“To help our mutual customers achieve success in advanced SoC designs for cloud computing applications, we’ve enabled our UltraLink D2D PHY IP in multiple TSMC advanced processes: First in N7 and N6, with a quick follow-on with N5 later this year,” said Rishi Chugh, vice president of product marketing, IP Group at Cadence. “To address our customers’ rapidly evolving requirements, we continue to invest in both PAM4 and NRZ SerDes IP. The UltraLink D2D PHY IP is a critical technology delivering high bandwidth, low latency and power while enabling the proliferation of heterogeneous designs and integrated packaging solutions.”

The UltraLink D2D PHY IP delivers up to 40Gbps wire speed in an NRZ serial interface, providing up to 1Tbps/mm unidirectional bandwidth. While some existing lower speed die-to-die solutions require a silicon interposer to achieve the same bandwidth, the UltraLink D2D PHY IP offers significant cost advantages by supporting multi-chip modules on organic substrates. The IP extends Cadence’s broad high-performance computing (HPC) IP portfolio in support of the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on the UltraLink D2D PHY IP, which is available now for broad customer engagements, please visit www.cadence.com/go/d2dtsmc.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Cadence Newsroom
408-944-7039
newsroom@cadence.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Voyager Closes Acquisition of Ethos Assets

Posted on Author Business Wire

 Shingo Lavine, Founder and CEO of Ethos, joins Voyager as Chief Innovation Officer
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (CSE: VYGR) (OTC Pink: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) announces the closi…
BusinessWire

Smartsheet Unveils Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud at Adobe MAX

Posted on Author Business Wire

Expands on Marketing and Creative Content Solutions Announced at Smartsheet’s Recent ENGAGE Global Customer Conference
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced the availability of …
BusinessWire

Basware to Join IOFM to Kick Off APP2P Fall Conference with Interactive Session

Posted on Author Business Wire

Session Will Provide Roadmap for Reaching AP Efficiency
FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APP2P–Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions and e-invoicing, will present Going the Distance: Striking a Balan…