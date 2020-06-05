Cabot Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual 11th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that Erica McLaughlin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend a virtual fireside chat with David Begleiter, Managing Director, Chemicals and Agriculture, at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT.

The fireside chat will be an audio-only webcast with a dial-in option. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: https://www.cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Steve Delahunt

Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

(617) 342-6255