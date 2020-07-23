BusinessWire

Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.


Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10146143. Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2020 until August 20, 2020 on the Cable One Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


Contacts

Trish Niemann
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
602.364.6372
patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran
CFO
investor_relations@cableone.biz

Business Wire

