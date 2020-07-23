Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10146143. Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2020 until August 20, 2020 on the Cable One Investor Relations website.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Trish Niemann

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz