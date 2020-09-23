Brinqa Vulnerability Risk Service Receives 2020 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

Company Recognized with Top Award for Uniquely Transforming Organizations’ Business, IT and Security Data into Actionable Insights for Addressing Cyber Risk

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brinqa™, a leader in Cyber Risk Management, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named its Vulnerability Risk Service as a 2020 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner.

Brinqa’s Cyber Risk Management Platform was built for security; transforming security, context and threat data into insights that empower organizations to own their cyber risk. Brinqa Cyber Risk Graph – the knowledge graph for cybersecurity – connects all relevant security and business data, establishes a common risk language, and powers cybersecurity insights and outcomes. Brinqa applies this knowledge to uniquely inform risk management strategies, standardize security data management and analysis, improve communication between teams, deliver actionable insights, and automate risk remediation.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Brinqa as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Brinqa is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies and their products that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

“It is an honor to earn the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award for our recent advancements in the Cyber Risk Management space,” said Syed Abdur, Brinqa VP of Products. “This award recognizes Brinqa’s continued commitment to innovation which has driven our efforts to develop the first and only Knowledge Graph designed for cybersecurity. Augmented by the largest cybersecurity data integration ecosystem of its kind and deployed at some of the largest and most complex enterprise technology environments across the globe, Brinqa Cyber Risk Graph is transforming how businesses tackle critical cybersecurity challenges such as Vulnerability Management, Application Security and Cloud Security.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, TMC provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how it can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow TMC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Brinqa

Brinqa is the creator of the industry’s only comprehensive Cyber Risk Management platform. Built to scale with size and scope, Brinqa’s award-winning solutions are proven at some of the largest enterprise technology infrastructures in the world. With 100+ connectors to a diverse collection of cybersecurity and business data sources, Brinqa solutions allow organizations to start off by focusing on their most critical attack surfaces and gradually expand the scope to complete cyber risk management coverage. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.brinqa.com and follow the company on Twitter @brinqa.

Brinqa is a trademark of Brinqa, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Dan Spalding

dan.spalding@brinqa.com

(408) 960-9297