Brightcove to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Michael Loria, will present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.


