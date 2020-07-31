BPM Named to Accounting Today’s Value-Added Reseller (VAR) 100 List

The Magazine Again Recognized the Firm for Its Cloud Service Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been named to Accounting Today’s Value-Added Reseller (VAR) 100 list for the second consecutive year, as it continues to provide top quality cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) options for clients.

Ranked by net revenue in the 2019 fiscal year, the Firm placed sixth among the other leading value-added resellers in the accounting space.

Highlighting the Firm’s Sage Intacct software offering, the 2020 VAR 100 showcases the organizations with the best financial management solutions, as well as those that continue to demonstrate year-over-year growth and that capitalized on increased cloud adoption for remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We consider our work an extension of our clients’ capabilities, and we remain committed to setting them up for success in all aspects of their businesses, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Britiany Tompkins, BPM director and Sage Intacct practice leader. “Ranking in the VAR 100 for the second straight year illustrates our dedication to providing our clients the resources they need to boost efficiency and control overall costs.”

In addition to its cloud accounting software, BPM’s Technology Solutions practice provides clients with the benefit of decades of experience in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation across a variety of industries.

“For our clients seeking continued business growth, we have ensured our list of services fully support their efforts and help them to reduce risk, uncover opportunities and increase enterprise value,” said Bryan Rhody, BPM partner and Technology Solutions practice leader. “I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to push forward for our clients.”

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as an office Bengaluru – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com.

