Boxlight Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues of $7.8 Million

Gross Profit of 34%

Adjusted EBITDA Improvement of 69% to Loss of $0.3 Million

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2020

Revenues decreased by 28% to $7.8 million

Customer orders decreased by 55% to $6.4 million

Gross profit increased by 670 basis points to 34%

Operating expenses decreased by 17% to $3.5 million

Operating loss decreased by 36% to $0.8 million

Net loss was even at $1.4 million

EPS loss decreased by 40% to $(0.08)

Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased by 69% to $0.3 million

Adjusted EPS decreased by 81% to loss of $0.01

Ended quarter with $2.5 million in backlog orders

Working capital improved by 175% to $3.8 million

Stockholders’ equity improved by 1,757% to $10.7 million

Key Business Highlights for Q2 2020

Entered into a partnership with JB&A distribution

Acquired Robo3D and MyStemKits

Entered into a supply agreement and strategic partnership with CEC Finance and Logistics

Entered into a distribution agreement with CT International

Expanded partnership with Clayton County Public Schools

Closed $11.5 million secondary offering

Released MimioConnect software platform for virtual and blended learning

Management Commentary

“We made significant progress as a company during the second quarter, including closing an $11.5 million secondary offering, launching our MimioConnect software platform for virtual and blended learning environments, expanding our sales channel, and acquiring Robo3D and MyStemKits, a complete 3D printing solution for education,” commented Michael Pope, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics America, and we raised another $34.5 million, positioning the company with a strong balance sheet, equipped for future acquisition and joint venture opportunities.

Although COVID-19 has created significant disruption to the education market globally, we are well positioned as a company to provide the solutions educators need to create engaging and collaborative experiences in any format including in-class, virtual and hybrid environments.

We are committed to driving sustained shareholder value by delivering strong revenue growth and improved profitability both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.8 million, a decrease of $3.0 million or 28%, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Revenue loss reflects decreased sales volume primarily related to school closures as a result of COVID-19.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 34.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 27.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.2 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 18%, compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by reductions in tradeshow expense and contract services.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.3 million, a decrease of 12%, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in contract services and salaries.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 36%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was expense of $0.6 million, as compared to an expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in other expense is related to the change in fair value of derivative liability of $0.3 million and increased interest expense of $0.1 million.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.4 million remaining flat compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to $(0.13) per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.3 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 69% compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, Boxlight had $6.1 million of cash, $28.1 million of total assets, $7.1 debt, and 31.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $13.6 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 14%, compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.3 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, compared to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 31.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 29.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.1 million, a decrease of $0.6 million or 7%, compared to $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily related to reductions in tradeshows and contract services offset by an increase in commissions.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.6 million, an increase of 7%, compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily related to an increase in contract services offset by a decrease in salaries.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 3%, compared to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Other income (expense) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was income of $0.1 million, as compared to an expense of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in other income is related to a gain on settlement of accounts payable $1.7 million, change in fair value of derivative liability $1.8 million offset by a loss on settlement of debt of $0.6 million and increased interest expense of $0.3 million.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.4 million, a decrease of $2.6 million or 44%, compared to $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting EPS loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to ($0.58) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to ($0.25) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boxlight’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boxlight provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of its performance.

To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boxlight Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current asset: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,133,053 $ 1,172,994 Accounts receivable – trade, net of allowances 5,356,940 3,665,057 Inventories, net of reserves 2,868,192 3,318,857 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,172,768 1,765,741 Total current assets 17,530,953 9,922,649 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 198,653 207,397 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,574,666 5,559,097 Goodwill 4,723,549 4,723,549 Other assets 62,327 56,193 Total assets $ 28,090,148 $ 20,468,885 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,802,221 $ 4,721,417 Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related parties 2,221,350 5,031,367 Warranty reserve 2,713 12,775 Current portion of debt – third parties 5,388,350 4,536,227 Current portions of debt – related parties 383,726 368,383 Earn-out payable – related party 122,372 387,118 Deferred revenues – short-term 1,577,992 1,972,565 Derivative liabilities 192,304 146,604 Other short-term liabilities 30,560 31,417 Total current liabilities 13,721,588 17,207,873 Deferred revenues – long-term 2,350,154 2,582,602 Long-term debt – third parties 1,277,980 1,201,139 Long-term debt – related parties - 108,228 Other long-term liabilities 9,006 16,696 Total liabilities 17,358,728 21,116,538 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 167,972 shares issued and outstanding 17 17 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 31,857,327 and 11,698,697 Class A shares issued and outstanding, respectively 3,186 1,170 Additional paid-in capital 45,596,815 30,735,815 Subscriptions receivable (200 ) (200 ) Accumulated deficit (34,722,050 ) (31,346,431 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,348 ) (38,024 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 10,731,420 (647,653 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 28,090,148 $ 20,468,885

Boxlight Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Note 1) (Note 1) Revenues, net $ 7,827,718 $ 10,801,523 $ 13,550,767 $ 15,794,923 Cost of revenues 5,137,168 7,812,079 9,269,157 11,133,412 Gross profit 2,690,550 2,989,444 4,281,610 4,661,511 Operating expense: General and administrative expenses 3,199,486 3,896,374 7,137,215 7,662,442 Research and development 285,210 324,582 601,966 560,578 Total operating expense 3,484,695 4,220,956 7,739,181 8,223,020 Loss from operations (794,146 ) (1,231,512 ) (3,457,571 ) (3,561,509 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (628,216 ) (479,022 ) (1,087,536 ) (759,625 ) Other income, net 17,655 23,670 75,605 44,879 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (74,363 ) 263,260 (45,700 ) (1,899,235 ) Gain from settlements of liabilities 53,074 - 1,139,583 146,434 Total other expense (631,850 ) (192,092 ) 81,952 (2,467,547 ) Net loss $ (1,425,996 ) $ (1,423,604 ) $ (3,375,619 ) $ (6,029,056 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (1,425,996 ) (1,423,604 ) $ (3,375,619 ) $ (6,029,056 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (4,897 ) 22,962 (108,324 ) (15,186 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (1,430,893 ) $ (1,400,642 ) $ (3,482,943 ) $ (6,044,242 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 17,637,458 10,590,451 15,065,644 10,424,054

Boxlight Corporation Reconciliation of net loss for the three months ended Three months ended June 30 (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,426 ) $ (1,424 ) Depreciation and amortization 221 225 Interest expense 628 479 EBITDA $ (577 ) $ (720 ) Stock compensation expense 249 160 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 74 (263 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (254 ) $ (823 )

Boxlight Corporation Reconciliation of net loss for the three months ended Six months ended June 30 (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (3,376 ) $ (6,029 ) Depreciation and amortization 440 467 Interest expense 1,088 760 EBITDA $ (1,848 ) $ (4,802 ) Stock compensation expense 520 321 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 46 1,899 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,282 ) $ (2,582 )

