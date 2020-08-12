Bounteous Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Most Successful Companies

For seventh consecutive year, strong revenue growth is a signal of success at digital transformation agency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CoInnovation--Inc. Magazine has again named Bounteous to the publication’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of America’s successful, fast-growing private companies. Bounteous, a leading digital transformation agency, has demonstrated strong growth, even amid challenging times.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Bounteous has been recognized by Inc. magazine for being a top growing private company. Bounteous experienced record-breaking growth in 2020, with revenue increasing 156 percent over the last three years, earning the No. 2,614 spot on the list.

“Our growth at Bounteous has been consistent year over year, and we’ve continued to ride that wave into 2020, particularly over the last few months,” said Keith Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Bounteous. “This is especially meaningful this year as our clients have continued to turn to us as a critical co-innovation partner in spite of the global pandemic. Our ability to enable our clients to transform themselves digitally has allowed us to have very significant growth even in an economic downturn.”

Inc. Magazine also named Bounteous as No. 37 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list of fastest-growing companies in March 2020 and No. 3 in I.T. System Development.

The 40th annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms co-innovation partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Bounteous

Sarah Baker

(877) 220-5862

sarah.baker@bounteous.com