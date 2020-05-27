Boomtown Accelerator’s First Virtual Demo Day Features Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran as Host of its 13th Cohort

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BoomtownDemoDay--On Thursday, May 28th, 4:00pm MT, Boomtown Accelerators will host its 13th Demo Day as a first-ever online experience featuring a 12 company cohort hosted by Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran.

This first of its kind virtual Demo Day experience will offer investors, founders, and the public an entertaining show featuring founder pitches, mentor feedback, and some empowering insights from Barbara Corcoran.

For three weeks, founders gathered in downtown Boulder and then transitioned to a remote program, dispersing to six home countries. Boomtown quickly pivoted its curriculum to a virtual experience in early March through the remaining nine weeks of the program. Boomtown broadened the program's benefits by incorporating virtual whiteboards, video recordings, virtual networking sessions, and expansion of collaboration tools. The founders gained real-world leadership experience and concrete skills for how to build a business in a crisis.

“Entrepreneurs today must know how to lead in a crisis,” said Boomtown CEO, Toby Krout. “Innovative thinking must empower humanity and our startups have risen to the challenge. The experience they gained over these past few months included powerful, valuable lessons that will serve them for the rest of their careers.”

Boomtown’s current cohort includes startups developing innovative solutions in health tech and wearables including solutions for COVID-19 compliance, streaming technology, facial recognition technology to retrieve medical records, and more. This cohort is 50% minority owned with founders from India, Chile, Portugal, Ukraine, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Register here for Boomtown’s virtual Demo Day, Thursday, May 28, 4 p.m. MT.

Boomtown’s 13th cohort includes: allt, Audio Fusion Systems, EXG Wear, FLX Solutions, Hemorai, nect World, OrthoKeys, Qualaris, SiCureMe Healthcare Technologies, StrideTech Medical, Triad Health AI, ZeroIn.

About Boomtown Accelerators

Boomtown supports great people in building great companies with bespoke accelerators that help startups turn ideas into profitable, sustainable businesses. Boomtown invests in 16 industries and 34 technologies, customizing programs for each company's needs. Founders receive $35K in seed funding, $1.8M in discounts and perks, a customized curriculum, strategic guidance, a compelling and powerful Demo Day pitch, office space and amenities, expert mentors, alumni connections, and exposure to potential customers and funding. For more information, visit http://www.boomtownaccelerators.com.

